Harshit Rana fined for flying kiss send-off to Agarwal

Harshit Rana fined for flying kiss send-off to Agarwal

Last updated on: March 24, 2024 10:39 IST
Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana gestures after dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Mayank Agarwal during the Indian Premier League match at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana has been fined 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's four-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

According to an IPL statement, Rana breached the rules under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

"He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences," read the statement.

While the statement did not go into details about the incident, which attracted the code of conduct violation, it could be the 22-year-old's celebration following Mayank Agarwal's wicket.

After dismissing Agarwal in the sixth over, Rana walked in front of the SRH opener and blew him a flying kiss.

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

"Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

The bowler kept his calm and defended 13 runs in the last over to give KKR a winning start to the season.

