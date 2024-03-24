Preity Charms PBKS Fans

Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings kicked off their IPL season against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Before the action started, all eyes were on a familiar face in the stands: PBKS Co-owner Preity Zinta!

Zinta, a constant presence at Punjab Kings matches, cheered them on from the stands in Mullanpur.

Her appearance wasn't just a show of support; it ignited discussions among fans, who noticed a resemblance to her character in the movie Veer-Zara.

The energy in the stadium heightened when the cameras panned towards her, and a thunderous ovation erupted from the packed house in Mullanpur, further amplifying the excitement for the season opener.