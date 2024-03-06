SRH's Abhishek questioned by Gujarat police in model suicide case

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma was questioned by Gujarat police on Tuesday in connection with the suspected suicide of model Tanya Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Police questioned Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma in Surat for nearly four hours in connection with the suspected suicide of model Tanya Singh, an official said on Wednesday.

Sharma, who the police said was in a relationship with Singh till seven months ago, was quizzed on Tuesday, days after the 28-year-old model was found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment in Surat's Vesu area on February 19. No suicide note was found.



Police had asked Sharma, who hails from Punjab, to appear before them for recording statement after preliminary probe revealed both were in touch with each other in the past and the model had also sent text messages to the cricketer, said the official.



The cricketer was questioned at the Vesu police station for nearly four hours before he was allowed to go.



"We questioned Sharma about his relationship with Tanya Singh and since when they knew each other. It was revealed that both broke up six to seven months ago. Though she used to send him text messages over the phone, he had stopped replying to them," said the official seeking anonymity.