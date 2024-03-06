News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SRH's Abhishek questioned by Gujarat police in model suicide case

SRH's Abhishek questioned by Gujarat police in model suicide case

Source: PTI
March 06, 2024 17:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma was questioned by Gujarat police on Tuesday in connection with the suspected suicide of model Tanya Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Police questioned Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma in Surat for nearly four hours in connection with the suspected suicide of model Tanya Singh, an official said on Wednesday.

 

Sharma, who the police said was in a relationship with Singh till seven months ago, was quizzed on Tuesday, days after the 28-year-old model was found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment in Surat's Vesu area on February 19. No suicide note was found.

Police had asked Sharma, who hails from Punjab, to appear before them for recording statement after preliminary probe revealed both were in touch with each other in the past and the model had also sent text messages to the cricketer, said the official.

The cricketer was questioned at the Vesu police station for nearly four hours before he was allowed to go.

"We questioned Sharma about his relationship with Tanya Singh and since when they knew each other. It was revealed that both broke up six to seven months ago. Though she used to send him text messages over the phone, he had stopped replying to them," said the official seeking anonymity.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashwin's 100 Tests, In Numbers
Ashwin's 100 Tests, In Numbers
Icy Nets In Dharamsala
Icy Nets In Dharamsala
Dhoni Ends Suspense Over New Role
Dhoni Ends Suspense Over New Role
RBI's diktat to banks for issuance of credit cards
RBI's diktat to banks for issuance of credit cards
Russia, China plan nuclear reactor on Moon!
Russia, China plan nuclear reactor on Moon!
Srikanth stuns Chou Tien Chen, Prannoy loses
Srikanth stuns Chou Tien Chen, Prannoy loses
ICC rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal storms into top 10
ICC rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal storms into top 10

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

There was a guy called Rishabh Pant...: Rohit

There was a guy called Rishabh Pant...: Rohit

'Our marriage is 98 Tests old'

'Our marriage is 98 Tests old'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances