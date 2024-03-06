News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'There was a guy called Rishabh Pant': Rohit's witty reply to Duckett

'There was a guy called Rishabh Pant': Rohit's witty reply to Duckett

Source: ANI
March 06, 2024 17:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma took a dig at Ben Duckett for his comments on Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ahead of the fifth and final Test match in Dharamshala, India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a witty reply to England opener Ben Duckett's comment that Yashasvi Jaiswal started playing aggressively after getting influenced by Bazball.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit said that the 29-year-old English opener Duckett might not have seen Rishabh Pant batting in Test cricket.

 

"There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn't seen him play," Rohit's reply to Duckett's previous comment.

Earlier, during the third Test match between India and England in Rajkot when Yashasvi played an unbeaten 214-run knock, Duckett had said that England's 'bazball' owes credit for how the young Indian opener had played in the long format cricket.

"When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they're playing differently than how other people play Test cricket," Duckett had said during the Rajkot Test.

The English opener added that now other teams have also started playing an "aggressive style of cricket".

"We saw it a bit in the summer and it's quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket," he added.

England have faced three consecutive losses in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad. The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

The fifth and final Test match will begin on March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala and conclude on March 11, 2024.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashwin's 100 Tests, In Numbers
Ashwin's 100 Tests, In Numbers
Ashwin vs Bairstow: Clash of centurions in Dharamsala
Ashwin vs Bairstow: Clash of centurions in Dharamsala
No praise enough for Ashwin: Rohit Sharma
No praise enough for Ashwin: Rohit Sharma
Williamson, Southee set to join club 100
Williamson, Southee set to join club 100
'Our marriage is 98 Tests old'
'Our marriage is 98 Tests old'
CBI team at CID headquarters to take Sheikh's custody
CBI team at CID headquarters to take Sheikh's custody
Kane's 100th: Reflects on debut with Tendulkar, Dravid
Kane's 100th: Reflects on debut with Tendulkar, Dravid

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Icy Nets In Dharamsala

Icy Nets In Dharamsala

Dharamsala pitch an 'absolute belter': Stokes

Dharamsala pitch an 'absolute belter': Stokes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances