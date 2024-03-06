'There was a guy called Rishabh Pant': Rohit's witty reply to Duckett

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma took a dig at Ben Duckett for his comments on Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ahead of the fifth and final Test match in Dharamshala, India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a witty reply to England opener Ben Duckett's comment that Yashasvi Jaiswal started playing aggressively after getting influenced by Bazball.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit said that the 29-year-old English opener Duckett might not have seen Rishabh Pant batting in Test cricket.

"There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn't seen him play," Rohit's reply to Duckett's previous comment.

Earlier, during the third Test match between India and England in Rajkot when Yashasvi played an unbeaten 214-run knock, Duckett had said that England's 'bazball' owes credit for how the young Indian opener had played in the long format cricket.

"When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they're playing differently than how other people play Test cricket," Duckett had said during the Rajkot Test.

The English opener added that now other teams have also started playing an "aggressive style of cricket".

"We saw it a bit in the summer and it's quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket," he added.

England have faced three consecutive losses in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad. The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

The fifth and final Test match will begin on March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala and conclude on March 11, 2024.