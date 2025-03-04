Team India's Bus Driver Is From Pakistan

A local newspaper photographer had an unusual challenge -- capturing a photo of an Australian fan.

He admitted he had been waiting for an hour but hadn't spotted a single one.

IMAGE: Fans wait for the Team India bus. All photographs: K R Nayar

Cricket fans are a special breed. Some are autograph hunters, others are selfie seekers, and many love capturing videos while waving at their favoUrite players.

Then, there's another set of fans who simply want to be near the team bus. They get a thrill from calling out the names of every cricketer as they alight.

These fans have an uncanny ability to predict when the team will arrive. They eagerly listen for the police siren escorting the team to the stadium, racing to the bus to take photos and shout out players' names.

I had the chance to meet one such fan, who excitedly shared that he always posts photos with captions mentioning the exact time the team arrives at the ground.

***

IMAGE: Lucky Neeil ... an Indian fan from England.

Neeil from England feels lucky

Neeil, a passionate cricket fan from England, was thrilled to be near the Team India bus when it arrived.

He considered himself lucky to see all the Indian players up close.

He believes his journey from England for this match now feels completely worthwhile.

He never imagined he would get to see Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer so closely as they collected their kit bags from the bus right next to him.

***

IMAGE: Team India bus driver Israr.

With Pakistan eliminated from the Champions Trophy, only a few Pakistani fans turned up for the semifinal. However, an interesting twist is that Team India's bus driver, Israr, is from Pakistan.

He felt like a hero, knowing he was driving the most important bus of the day. All roads have been cleared for the team bus by the police car that pilots the bus.

Fans observe so much about their cricketers that someone pointed out that the team India bus number 71920 did not have fours or sixes in it. A quirky observation for a cricket match day.

***

IMAGE: Scorer Umesh Lagad.

Umesh Lagad, the official scorer for the stadium's giant electronic scoreboard, is also a domestic cricket umpire.

Just like the on-field umpires, he must stay fully focused once the match begins, quickly updating the scoreboard in response to their signals.

A Level One umpire, Lagad has been the official scorer at the Dubai international stadium since 2013.

He has worked on all international matches, as well as the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League games held in Dubai.

Originally from Gujarat, Lagad earns his living solely through cricket. His scoring career has also given him the opportunity to meet legendary cricketers, and he has amassed a vast collection of photos with the greats of the game.

***

IMAGE: A fan with the name Kanhaiya.

With the option to print names on the back of Team India jerseys, fans have found new ways to have fun.

A group of playful fans enjoyed calling out random names of people walking ahead, pretending they weren't the ones shouting.

At one point, they spotted a fan with "Kanhaiya" printed on his jersey. One of the pranksters jokingly remarked that he must be the younger brother of the West Indies' legendary batter, Rohan Kanhai.

***

IMAGE: A busy 'Make The Banner' kiosk at the stadium.

The 'Make Your Banner' kiosk was the busiest spot at the stadium.

Fans lined up with their mobile phones, showing volunteers the messages they wanted on their banners.

A new sticker, which instantly applies the Indian flag to fans' cheeks, was also available.

