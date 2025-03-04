HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PICS: How India edged out Australia to make CT final

PICS: How India edged out Australia to make CT final

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2025 22:34 IST

x

 

KL Rahul celebrates on hitting the winning runs as India beat Australia to win the Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday 

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates on hitting the winning runs as India beat Australia to win the Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India reached the final of the Champions Trophy beating Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday.

 

Australia rode half-centuries by skipper Steve Smith and Alex Carey to post a competitive 264 all out at a venue which has typically produced low-scoring contests in the tournament.

Virat Kohli anchored the chase with a solid 84 off 98 balls 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli anchored the chase with a solid 84 off 98 balls. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Virat Kohli (84) anchored India’s chase but could not complete it. KL Rahul chipped in with an unbeaten 42 down the order as India won with 11 balls to spare.

They will meet the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli stars as India march into Champions Trophy final
Kohli stars as India march into Champions Trophy final
'There are two different Varun Chakravarthys'
'There are two different Varun Chakravarthys'
'If You Want Only Slim Guys...'
'If You Want Only Slim Guys...'
Aaqib Javed to continue as Pakistan's head coach
Aaqib Javed to continue as Pakistan's head coach
Team India's Bus Driver Is From Pakistan
Team India's Bus Driver Is From Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Noodles Soup With Walnut Pesto

webstory image 2

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

webstory image 3

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

VIDEOS

Himachal snowfall: Lahaul and Spiti covered in thick blanket of snow1:07

Himachal snowfall: Lahaul and Spiti covered in thick...

Viral 'beautiful Sadhvi' of Mahakumbh reaches Mahakaleshwar Temple 1:36

Viral 'beautiful Sadhvi' of Mahakumbh reaches...

Raveena wins hearts as she gifts her gold earrings to paps at the airport!1:12

Raveena wins hearts as she gifts her gold earrings to...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD