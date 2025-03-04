HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
I wasn't rushed, singles most pleasing part: Kohli

I wasn't rushed, singles most pleasing part: Kohli

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 04, 2025 22:49 IST
March 04, 2025 22:49 IST

'This game is all about pressure. If you go deep into the game, the opposition usually give in.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's controlled knock of 84 off 98 balls helped India outclass Australia by four wickets in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Tuesday. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Virat Kohli likened his match-winning effort in the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia to the unbeaten hundred against Pakistan and singled out strike rotation as the most important aspect to succeed in the prevailing conditions in Dubai.

Kohli was not able to close the chase against Australia but his 84 off 98 balls went a long way in India comfortably overhauling the 265-run in challenging batting conditions.

Just like the game against Pakistan, quick singles and doubles formed the basis of his innings comprising only five boundaries.

"It (his innings) was pretty similar to the other day against Pakistan. It is about understanding the conditions and rotating the strike because partnerships on this pitch are important," said Kohli after receiving the player of the match award.

Kohli's fluent effort included 56 singles and four twos, indicating his exemplary fitness level.

"It all depends on the conditions and then I play my innings. My timing, my composure at the crease, I wasn't rushed. The singles that I took was the most pleasing part for me.

"This game is all about pressure. If you go deep into the game, the opposition usually give in. It is important to control your impulses. Even if the run rate is six an over, I am not bothered," said the Indian superstar.

 

Arguably the greatest ODI player of all time, Kohli was asked if he is in the best phase of his 50-over career.

"I don't know. That is up to you guys to break down. I have never focused on those things. When you don't think of those milestones, they happen. If I get to the three-figure mark, great, but the win is important. For me, those things don't matter anymore," added the former India captain.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
