SEE: The camaraderie in RCB's dressing room is telling

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Tristan Stubbs. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, securing their seventh win with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi on Sunday.

The win propelled RCB to the top of the points table and the Capitals are placed at the fourth spot.

Chasing a target of 163, RCB endured a shaky start, losing three wickets for just 26 runs. Debutant Jacob Bethell managed 12 runs before falling, while Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for a duck. Captain Rajat Patidar's run-out for 6 left the side in trouble at 26/3.

However, a crucial 119-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya steadied the innings. Kohli played a composed knock of 51 off 47 balls, hitting four boundaries, while Pandya was the star of the night, remaining unbeaten on 73 from 47 deliveries, with five fours and four sixes. Burly Tim David came out and smashed some lusty blows to take RCB home in 18.3 overs.

Following the win, RCB's coach Andrew Flower was seen addressing his troops and picked out captain Rajat Patidar and the bowlers for praise for their performances.

'DC v RCB: Dressing room Chat Part 2. Jitesh appreciates cameos from Bethell and David, and has a special message for Rajat in the end!' RCB posted a video clip on their X handle.

There were also other pep talks and reviews from other teammates. Here is a peak into what transpired in the RCB dressing room.