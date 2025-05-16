SEE: 'Go Away', harassed Starc tells vlogger

SEE: 'Go Away', Starc tells pestilent vlogger. VIDEO: X

As the Delhi Capitals await confirmation on Mitchell Starc's availability for the remainder of IPL 2025, a video has surfaced showing the Australian pacer at Delhi airport. A fan recorded Starc at the departure terminal, likely as he was leaving India following the suspension of the tournament due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.

In the video, Starc appeared visibly displeased as a vlogger tried to engage him. When approached, he bluntly told the fan to "go away."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have already lost opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for the rest of the season. The franchise has signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement. Fraser-McGurk’s absence isn’t expected to impact the team significantly, as he had already been dropped after scoring just 55 runs in his first six matches. The signing of Mustafizur may also serve as a contingency if Starc returns to the squad.

"The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2025 season," read an official release from the team.

However, Mustafizur flew to Dubai on Wednesday to take part in Bangladesh's two-match T20I series against the UAE, and shared the update on his official Twitter handle. The matches are scheduled for May 17 and 19, meaning Mustafizur would only arrive in India on May 20—missing Delhi's game against the Gujarat Titans.

It is understood that Delhi Capitals are in talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board to secure Mustafizur's early release. As per standard protocol, the player's national board receives a share of the franchise contract, adding a layer of negotiation to the process.