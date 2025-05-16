HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: 'Go Away', harassed Starc tells vlogger

SEE: 'Go Away', harassed Starc tells vlogger

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 16, 2025 11:32 IST

x

 

SEE: 'Go Away', Starc tells pestilent vlogger. VIDEO: X

As the Delhi Capitals await confirmation on Mitchell Starc's availability for the remainder of IPL 2025, a video has surfaced showing the Australian pacer at Delhi airport. A fan recorded Starc at the departure terminal, likely as he was leaving India following the suspension of the tournament due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.

In the video, Starc appeared visibly displeased as a vlogger tried to engage him. When approached, he bluntly told the fan to "go away."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have already lost opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for the rest of the season. The franchise has signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement. Fraser-McGurk’s absence isn’t expected to impact the team significantly, as he had already been dropped after scoring just 55 runs in his first six matches. The signing of Mustafizur may also serve as a contingency if Starc returns to the squad.

 

"The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2025 season," read an official release from the team.

However, Mustafizur flew to Dubai on Wednesday to take part in Bangladesh's two-match T20I series against the UAE, and shared the update on his official Twitter handle. The matches are scheduled for May 17 and 19, meaning Mustafizur would only arrive in India on May 20—missing Delhi's game against the Gujarat Titans.

It is understood that Delhi Capitals are in talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board to secure Mustafizur's early release. As per standard protocol, the player's national board receives a share of the franchise contract, adding a layer of negotiation to the process.

 Mitchell Starc

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

RCB skipper recovers from finger injury, hits nets
RCB skipper recovers from finger injury, hits nets
IPL: Bairstow, Richard set to replace Jacks, Rickelton
IPL: Bairstow, Richard set to replace Jacks, Rickelton
PIX: Barcelona lift 28th LaLiga title!
PIX: Barcelona lift 28th LaLiga title!
Opposition coach saves irate Messi from seeing red
Opposition coach saves irate Messi from seeing red
Paul fights off-courts distractions to emulate Sampras
Paul fights off-courts distractions to emulate Sampras

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

The Eiffel Tower And Bollywood

VIDEOS

Trump receives UAE's top civilian honour from Sheikh Mohammed in Abu Dhabi3:08

Trump receives UAE's top civilian honour from Sheikh...

Locals start returning home in Poonch's Salotri village as India-Pak tensions ease4:14

Locals start returning home in Poonch's Salotri village...

Boman Irani leaves for Cannes Film Festival1:00

Boman Irani leaves for Cannes Film Festival

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD