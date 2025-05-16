HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RCB skipper Patidar recovers from finger injury, hits nets

May 16, 2025 10:05 IST

Rajat Patidar

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has resumed batting following a recovery from a finger injury on his right hand that needed ten days to heal, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Patidar picked up the injury while fielding against Chennai Super Kings on May 3. He was recommended to use a splint to safeguard the finger and avoid training for a minimum of 10 days before evaluating the injury.  

RCB is currently second spot in the IPL points table with eight wins in 11 games. They need at least two wins to assure themselves of a top-two finish.

Two days before their matchup against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Patidar resumed practice on Thursday evening by performing some light throwdowns before trying out his full range of batting motions.  

Patidar has made 239 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 140.58.

RCB batter Devdutt Padikkal's absence at No. 3 will also be partially filled by Patidar's availability. Padikkal has been sidelined for the remainder of the IPL due to a hamstring injury, and Mayank Agarwal, who is primarily an opener, has been brought in by the franchise to take his place.

He made 247 runs in ten innings at an average of 27.44 and a strike rate of 150.60. It was a significant improvement from his previous season, when he averaged 5.42 and struck at 71.69.

With England's home series against the West Indies starting from May 29, RCB opening batter Jacob Bethell won't be available to them throughout the playoffs,

IPL: Bairstow, Richard set to replace Jacks, Rickelton
Big jolt to Titans; batting mainstay to miss playoffs!
Mayank Yadav out with injury; LSG name replacement
'Kohli was mentally fried due to constant scrutiny'
Look beyond Gill! Ashwin backs 2 seniors for hot seat
