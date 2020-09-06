SEE: Gayle looks to rally around new 'head boy' KL Rahul

Source:

September 06, 2020 19:22 IST

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Kings XI Punjab/Instagram

West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle finished his six-day quarantine in Dubai and as a result, he has now finally joined the Kings XI Punjab squad in training ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Gayle said that he is looking forward to work in sync with new skipper KL Rahul and head coach Anil Kumble.

"Back in class, some new students here as well and it was good to be around them. Some new teachers here as well, we have new headmaster (head coach) in Anil Kumble, looking to rally around with new head boy (captain) KL Rahul," Gayle said in a video posted on the official Instagram handle of Kings XI Punjab.

When asked about his quarantine period, Gayle replied: "Yeah, it was normal, it was pretty relaxing for me, I did some exercise and watched some TV. Now, here am I back to training."

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice.

Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their teammates.