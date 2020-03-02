News
SEE: Dhoni receives a rousing welcome in Chennai

SEE: Dhoni receives a rousing welcome in Chennai

By Rediff Cricket
March 02, 2020 16:04 IST

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: MS Dhoni landed in Chennai on Monday to the hero's welcome.Photograph and Video courtesy: CSK/Twitter

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is fondly given the title of Thala never gets short of supporters and when he touched down in Chennai for the 2020 Indian Premier League, the love showered was no different.

A video is doing the rounds on social media in which ecstatic fans are lined up to get a glimpse of Dhoni. 

 

 

Dhoni will start practising for the 2020 edition of the IPL from Tuesday. But the training camp will commence only after March 19.

The IPL 2020 begins with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.

