PHOTOS: New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3

March 02, 2020 06:52 IST

Images from Day 3 of the second and final Test between New Zealand and India in Christchurch on Monday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate after Tim Southee dismissed Mohammed Shami in India's second innings, on Day 3 of the second and final Test in Christchurch, on Monday. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

New Zealand were heading towards a 2-0 series sweep on Monday after dismissing India for 124 in the first hour of play on day three of the second Test and reaching 46 without loss at lunch as they chased down 132 for the win.

Openers Tom Latham, who was unbeaten on 16, and Tom Blundell (23 not out) will resume the quest for the remaining 86 runs after the break having resisted some threatening seam bowling from the Indian attack.



After the drama of day two, when 16 wickets fell as India stormed back into the match only to be pegged back by the close of play, there was a more subdued atmosphere at an overcast Hagley Oval on Monday.

IMAGE: Trent Bout, centre, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

India resumed on 90-6 with a lead of 97 but within an hour Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah had all departed and New Zealand were heading back to the dressing room to pad up with only 34 more runs on the board.



Trent Boult took 4-28 and his strike partner Tim Southee grabbed 3-36 but the final wicket fell when Bumrah charged down the track for a single and was left stranded as Ravindra Jadeja declined the run.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson, left, runs out Jasprit Bumrah to end India's second innings. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara’s 24 was the highest score by an Indian batsman in the second innings.



India held a slender first-innings lead of seven runs after restricting New Zealand to 235 in reply to their 242.