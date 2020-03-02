News
Why Kohli lost his cool on scribe after series loss...

Why Kohli lost his cool on scribe after series loss...

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 02, 2020 12:06 IST

India's skipper Virat Kohli and his teammates celebrate Kane Williamson's dismissal on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India's skipper Virat Kohli and his teammates celebrate Kane Williamson's dismissal on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Sunday. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

India's captain Virat Kohli got annoyed after being asked about his animated celebration following Kane Williamson's dismissal on Day 2 of the second Test before clarifying that match referee Ranjan Madugalle had no issues with what happened.

 

However, when Williamson was asked about the incident, New Zealand’s captain downplayed it, saying it was "typical of Virat, who plays the game with lot of passion".

Following India's seven-wicket defeat in the second Test in Christchurch on Monday, a local journalist sought Kohli's reaction on him allegedly swearing at Williamson. That did not go down well with the away team captain as the defeat also saw India lose the series 0-2.

"What do you think? I am asking you the answer," Kohli shot back, the irritation writ large on the India skipper's face, as he came up with a sharp retort.

"You need to find out an answer and come up with a better question. You can't come here with half questions and half details of what happened. Also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I spoke with the match referee (Madugalle) and he had no issues with what happened," said Kohli.

On Day 2 of the Test when Williamson was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli was animated as ever in his celebration. He also gestured to the crowd to keep quiet.

When Williamson was asked about Kohli's celebrations, he simply laughed it off.

"It is Virat and he is passionate on the field. I don't think we need to read too much into it," Williamson said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
