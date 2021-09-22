News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL: Samson fined for slow over rate

IPL: Samson fined for slow over rate

Source: PTI
September 22, 2021 11:58 IST
IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side's slow over rate. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side's slow over rate during their two-run win over Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match.

The Royals pulled off an incredible two-run victory over Punjab Kings with fast bowler Karthik Tyagi dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda and giving away only one run in the final over to snatch the win for his team at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

 

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on September 21," the IPL said in a statement. 

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement added.

Source: PTI
