Rohit Sharma says 'hamstring is absolutely fine'

November 04, 2020 00:31 IST

'Not the day we want to remember; probably our worst performance of the season.'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma dispelled doubts about his fitness, saying he's fine and looking forward to playing few more games in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rohit Sharma allayed concerns over his fitness, saying his "hamstring" is absolutely fine, after returning to action following a two-week injury lay-off in the last Indian Premier League match against SunRisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Tuesday.

"I was happy to be back; it's been a while. I'm looking forward to play few more games here. Let's see what happens. It (hamstring) is fine, absolutely," said the Mumbai Indians skipper at the post-match presentation after the 10-wicket loss to the Sunrisers.

Rohit missed the last four games before making a comeback on a day when BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, in an interview to PTI, advised him not to rush his comeback from what he called a "hamstring tear".

For the same injury, the Indian team selectors decided not to include Rohit in the squad for the Australia tour just when he returned to the Mumbai Indians nets, fuelling speculation on his fitness.

According to Mumbai Indians's team management, Rohit suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg in the game against Kings XI Punjab on October 18.

When asked about his fitness status at the toss, Rohit said: "Looks like I'm fit and fine."

Talking about the hammering Mumbai received from Sunrisers, Rohit said it was a game to forget ahead of the Qualifer 1 against Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

"Not the day we want to remember; probably our worst performance of the season. We wanted to try a few things; it didn't go our way. We knew dew was going to play a factor and we wanted to take the toss out of consideration, but we didn't play good cricket today," he said.

Mumbai rested key bowlers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah for the game.

The dew in the second innings once again made batting easier.

"They played good shots in the powerplay, and that helped them. If you take wickets in the powerplay, even if there is dew, it can put pressure on the opposition.

"It's a very funny format. It's always nice to forget what has happened, and focus on the present. They (Delhi) are a good side, so it will be a good challenge to face them," added Rohit.