Rohit back to lead Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers

Last updated on: November 03, 2020 19:50 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was out of action since sustaining a left hamstring tear against Kings XI Punjab on October 18, which also resulted in him being left out of India’s squad for the tour of Australia, starting later this month. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

A fit-again Rohit Sharma was back to lead Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League match against SunRisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Rohit was out of action since sustaining a left hamstring tear against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL on October 18, which also resulted in him being left out of India’s squad for the tour of Australia, starting later this month.

SunRisers Hyderabad, who won the toss and opted to field, made one change, bringing in Priyam Garg in place of Abhishek Sharma.

Mumbai Indians, having already qualified for the play-offs as the No. 1 team, rested pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. James Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni are their replacements.

The teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.