20 dot balls in 4 overs! Chahal creates IPL record

April 10, 2019 17:35 IST

The 26-year-old was also able to bowl five dot balls in the 19th over of the KKR innings as he bogged down the big-hitter Andre Russell.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pace bowler Deepak Chahar bowled five dot balls in the 19th over of the KKR innings. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar on Tuesday created the record for bowling the most dot balls in a match the history of Indian Premier League.

The CSK pace bowler created the record against Kolkata Knight Riders as he bowled 20 dot balls in his four-over spell.



The player was at his lethal best as he ripped apart the Knight Riders top order with the wickets of Chriss Lynn (0), Robin Uthappa (6) and Nitish Rana (0).



This spell by Chahar enabled CSK to limit KKR to a below-par 108 for nine in their 20 overs



CSK were able to chase down the score relatively easily as they shrugged off the target in the 18th over to win by seven wickets and with 16 balls to spare.



With this win, CSK took top place in the IPL standings, with five wins out of six games.



CSK next take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 11.