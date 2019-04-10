rediff.com

Dhoni loves his sleep. Here's proof

April 10, 2019 13:08 IST

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his teammates had very little time to celebrate their win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday night.

Chennai restricted the visitors at 108 for 9 and won the match by seven wickets.

We get catch glimpses of the CSK players through the social media but this time, Dhoni gave a sneak peak into what happens when the teams are travelling.

Dhoni took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself and his wife Sakshi taking a nap at the Chennai airport while waiting for their flight. Both of them can be seen using a backpack as a makeshift pillow.

The defending champions had to take an early morning flight on Wednesday to Jaipur where they will take on Rajasthan Royals in their seventh Indian Premier League match on Thursday.

Therefore, the Dhonis decided to catch a quick snooze on the floor at the airport.

Dhoni wrote, "After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if you have a morning flights".

Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder, who has watched Dhoni operate from close quarters has earlier revealed, "We don't see MS too much in and around lunch and breakfast. He loves his sleep.”

Take a look at some more sleepy eyes behind the shades:

