RCB pacer Harshal bereaved, leaves bio-bubble

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel bowls during the Indian Premier League game against the Mumbai Indians at the MCA stadium in Pune on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio-bubble following the death of a family member.

It is learnt that Harshal exited the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family immediately after Saturday's game against the Mumbai Indians.

Harshal has been the star performer for RCB over the past couple of seasons. He took two wickets on Saturday night in the team's seven wicket win over the Mumbai Indians in Pune.

"Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against the Chennai Super Kings on April 12," said an IPL source.