News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB pacer Harshal bereaved, leaves bio-bubble

RCB pacer Harshal bereaved, leaves bio-bubble

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 10, 2022 11:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harshal Patel

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel bowls during the Indian Premier League game against the Mumbai Indians at the MCA stadium in Pune on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio-bubble following the death of a family member.

It is learnt that Harshal exited the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family immediately after Saturday's game against the Mumbai Indians.

Harshal has been the star performer for RCB over the past couple of seasons. He took two wickets on Saturday night in the team's seven wicket win over the Mumbai Indians in Pune.

"Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against the Chennai Super Kings on April 12," said an IPL source.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hasaranga, Rawat happy to deliver for RCB
Hasaranga, Rawat happy to deliver for RCB
Not a 150 pitch: Rohit, after Mumbai suffer 4th defeat
Not a 150 pitch: Rohit, after Mumbai suffer 4th defeat
Shastri wants life ban for player who hung Chahal
Shastri wants life ban for player who hung Chahal
Hindu Rashtra Is Here!
Hindu Rashtra Is Here!
What's got Lara smiling?
What's got Lara smiling?
Pak Parl to meet again on Monday to elect new PM
Pak Parl to meet again on Monday to elect new PM
Yeh Hai India: Tiger On The Prowl?
Yeh Hai India: Tiger On The Prowl?

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Turning Point: Rawat-Kohli Partnership

Turning Point: Rawat-Kohli Partnership

Top Performer: Anuj Rawat's Top Class 50

Top Performer: Anuj Rawat's Top Class 50

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances