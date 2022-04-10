Top Performer: Anuj Rawat's Top Class 50

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Anuj Rawat acknowledges the cheers for his maiden IPL fifty in the game against the Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune, April 9, 2022. Photograph: BCC/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore cantered to an easy seven wicket win in their IPL fixture against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at Pune on Saturday.

What was initially billed as a top-tier clash quickly turned into a one-sided affair and credit goes to Anuj Rawat who steered his team through most of the chase and eventually to a comfortable win with nine balls to spare (a luxury of sorts in the T20 format).

Rawat's innings was fabulously paced and for a youngster, he showed maturity, poise and composure well beyond his age (he is 22).

He had two fifty plus partnerships -- 50 for the opening stand with Skipper Faf du Plessis (16) and 80 with former skipper and his West Delhi Cricket Academy senior Virat Kohli (48 off 36 balls) for the second wicket to seal the tie.

IMAGE: Rawat's innings of 66 off 47 balls comprised of six sixes and two fours. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

He was finally dismissed for 66 off 47 balls with a strike rate of 140.42, including six sixes and two fours, not bad for what was his maiden IPL fifty.

Du Plessis was generous in his praise for Rawat in the post game interview: 'He has potential and we talk a lot to develop game awareness. Comes down the wicket, shows intent, he's a very good player for the future.'

IMAGE: Rawat forged partnerships with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kolhi which were crucial in the final outcome of the game. Photograph: BCCI

The match-winning innings deservedly earned him the Player of the Match award and Rawat is shaping up to be one of the most exciting young players to watch out for in the IPL this season.