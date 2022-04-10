Hasaranga, Rawat happy to deliver for Royal Challengers

'Definitely happy with my performance, but happier with the team's win.'

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bowls during the Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga expressed happiness after his spell helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the IPL match in Pune on Saturday.

Hasaranga and Harshal Patel scalped two wickets each while Akash Deep settled for one as RCB restricted Mumbai to 151 for 6.

In reply, inspiring knocks from Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli saw Royal Challengers Bangalore cruise home with nine balls to spare.

"Definitely happy with my performance, but happier with the team's win,” said the Sri Lankan spinner after the match.

“Normally my googly turns more than leg-break, so I like to bowl googlies more than leg-spin. We got some good talent. Whenever I get a chance I am ready to take it," he added.

Opener Rawat smashed 66 runs off 47 balls and former skipper Kohli scored 48 as RCB handed the five-time champions fourth successive defeat loss in Indian Premier League 2022.

Reflecting on his fine knock, Rawat said he is just following his 'process'.

"Feels great. Scoring runs and winning. Very happy to be doing this. Was just following my process.

“I was starting well, wasn't able to finish well, did it today (talking about earlier failures).

“Happy and enjoying the company of Virat and Faf (du Plessis)."