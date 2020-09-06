Delhi Capitals' physio tests positive for COVID-19

September 06, 2020 22:36 IST

IMAGE: Photograph used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Instagram

Delhi Capitals assistant Physiotherapist has tested positive for COVID-19, in Dubai, on Sunday.

He was going through his mandatory quarantine, and had tested negative for his first two tests conducted on arrival in Dubai, and tested positive for the third one.

He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad.