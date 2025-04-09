HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Khaleel & Lockie: Bowlers That Shone

Khaleel & Lockie: Bowlers That Shone

By AADHARSH A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 09, 2025 13:00 IST

Punjab Kings produced a disciplined bowling performance to outsmart Chennai Super Kings and return to winning ways at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 8 2025.

After posting 219 for 6 on the board, Punjab bowlers never let CSK off the hook and kept the flow of runs in check, restricting the opponents to 201 for five to pocket two vital points.

The high-scoring match saw bowlers on both sides leaking runs as eight of them went for 10 or more runs per over.

While Punjab scored 55 runs off the final 30 balls, CSK scored 56 in the last five overs. The match was decided on the number of boundaries scored by each team.

While Punjab tallied 15 sixes and 11 boundaries, CSK could manage only eight sixes and 16 boundaries.

Opting to bat first, Punjab were just 83 in 8 overs when half of the side was back in the hut.

The standout bowlers for CSK: Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin. Although they picked two wickets each, both were profligate, giving away 45 and 48 runs, respectively, in their four overs. Mukesh Choudhary and Noor Ahmad scalped a wicket each.

For Punjab, Lockie Ferguson excelled with the ball, nabbing two wickets for 40 in four overs. Yash Thakur and Glenn Maxwell also added to the wicket tally, accosting for a wicket apiece.

Khaleel

Khaleel Ahmed gave CSK the perfect start, cleaning up Punjab Skipper Shreyas Iyer in the third over. Mukesh Choudhary, who shared the new ball with him, had already struck in the second over, castling the in-form Prabhsimran Singh.

Khaleel banged in a full-length delivery on off and the ball swung a bit. Shreyas tried to flick it across it with minimal feet movement leaving a big bat-pad gap. The ball sneaked through the gate and the off-stump went for a cartwheel. Shreyas could make only 9 off seven balls.

Stats

Khaleel has dismissed Shreyas three times across 7 innings in the IPL. Shreyas has an average of 11 and a strike rate of 137.5 against Khaleel.
Khaleel has dismissed Marcus Stoinis twice in the IPL, conceding 10 runs off 15 balls.

In the 6th over, Khaleel got rid of Marucs Stoinis with 137.2-kph back of a length delivery. The ball around the leg stump shaped away a bit and Stoinis, looking to tuck it across, ended up inducing a leading edge towards backward point where Devon Conway took a safe catch. Stoinis was out for 4 off 7 balls.

Although he conceded 17 runs off his first over, Khaleel came back strongly, giving away just 8 runs each off his second and third overs.

 

Ferguson

Introduced into the attack in the 8th over, Lockie Ferguson struck with his second ball, sending back CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK started off with caution, scoring 62-1 in seven overs, when the Kiwi pacer dismissed the in-form Gaikwad. He sent in a hard short of length delivery on off wicket and Gaikwad got forward to punch. The thick inside edge flew to mid-wicket where Shashank Singh took a simple catch.

Ferguson conceded just 7 runs off his first over.

In the 16th over, he got rid of Shivam Dube, who was looking to take the game away from Punjab. He bamboozled the big-hitting Dube with a well-disguised 127-kph knuckle-ball. Dube rushed to swipe it to leg, but missed it completely. He departed after scoring 42 off 27 balls.

Ferguson finished with 4-40.

Photographs: BCCI

AADHARSH A V
