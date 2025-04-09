Khaleel & Lockie: Bowlers That Shone

Punjab Kings produced a disciplined bowling performance to outsmart Chennai Super Kings and return to winning ways at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 8 2025.

After posting 219 for 6 on the board, Punjab bowlers never let CSK off the hook and kept the flow of runs in check, restricting the opponents to 201 for five to pocket two vital points.

The high-scoring match saw bowlers on both sides leaking runs as eight of them went for 10 or more runs per over.

While Punjab scored 55 runs off the final 30 balls, CSK scored 56 in the last five overs. The match was decided on the number of boundaries scored by each team.

While Punjab tallied 15 sixes and 11 boundaries, CSK could manage only eight sixes and 16 boundaries.

Opting to bat first, Punjab were just 83 in 8 overs when half of the side was back in the hut.

The standout bowlers for CSK: Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin. Although they picked two wickets each, both were profligate, giving away 45 and 48 runs, respectively, in their four overs. Mukesh Choudhary and Noor Ahmad scalped a wicket each.

For Punjab, Lockie Ferguson excelled with the ball, nabbing two wickets for 40 in four overs. Yash Thakur and Glenn Maxwell also added to the wicket tally, accosting for a wicket apiece.

Khaleel Ahmed gave CSK the perfect start, cleaning up Punjab Skipper Shreyas Iyer in the third over. Mukesh Choudhary, who shared the new ball with him, had already struck in the second over, castling the in-form Prabhsimran Singh.

Khaleel banged in a full-length delivery on off and the ball swung a bit. Shreyas tried to flick it across it with minimal feet movement leaving a big bat-pad gap. The ball sneaked through the gate and the off-stump went for a cartwheel. Shreyas could make only 9 off seven balls.

Stats