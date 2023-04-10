News
DC, MI have work cut out as they look for first win

DC, MI have work cut out as they look for first win

Source: PTI
April 10, 2023 16:36 IST
Delhi Capitals will hope to get off the blocks with a win at home against MI on Tuesday

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals will hope to get off the blocks with a win at home against MI on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League in New Delhi on Tuesday.

 

It is extremely difficult to gain consistency in the highly competitive league if the Indian players are not delivering and that is what is plaguing both sides.

Delhi have been forced to go back to the drawing board after three losses in as many games while perennial slow starters Mumbai have also lost two in two. Both have their work cut out in all the departments.

Delhi's top-order was 'Boulted' in the last game, raising questions about Prithvi Shaw's ability against fast bowling. He has been dismissed in different fashion -- pace, bounce and swing, in his three innings and there doesn't seem to be a quick fix to his technical issues.

With wickets falling at the other end, skipper David Warner has got the runs but it has come at a strike rate of 117. He is expected to do better than that.

Getting the opportunity in the absence of Mitchell Marsh, who got married on Sunday, Manish Pandey lasted only one ball and the veteran batter will be keen to make an impact at Kotla.

Delhi's pacers, including Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, have been taken to the cleaners and the team must address that issue against Mumbai.

MI coach Mark Boucher and captain Rohit Sharma have some soul searching to do

IMAGE: MI coach Mark Boucher and captain Rohit Sharma have some soul searching to do. Photograph: BCCI

A spicy deck was dished out for the opening game here with pacers getting plenty of assistance. The conditions might favour them again for the Delhi attack to bounce back. There is a big question mark over the fitness of Khaleel, who injured his hamstring in the game against Rajasthan Royals.

In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav has been economical but the team expects more from him in the middle overs while Axar Patel has been expensive.

"If I could put my finger on it, I'd do something to change it. We need to do some more soul-searching as a group and talk about it. Three games in and no wins厃ou can't get afford to get off to bad starts in the IPL," head coach Ricky Ponting said after the loss to the Royals.

The star-studded Mumbai Indians too have a lot to figure out, starting with their explosive top-order which has flattered to deceive so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked good before a beauty of a ball from Tushar Deshpande got the better of him against CSK.

A special knock from Ishan Kishan too is awaited while million dollar buy Cameron Green is yet to make an impact.

When a batter is out of form, he finds news ways to get out and that is what is happening with star player Suryakumar Yadav, who would be hoping his unexpected lean run ends on Tuesday.

The young Tilak Verma has stood out in an otherwise under performing batting department.

Rohit had no hesitation in saying after the CSK game that the senior players need to step up.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull.

Mumbai Indians:  Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Match starts 7.30 PM IST.

Source: PTI
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

