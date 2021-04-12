News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL Poll: RR vs PBKS: Who will win?

IPL Poll: RR vs PBKS: Who will win?

By Rediff Cricket
April 12, 2021 15:54 IST
Game 4 in IPL 2021 will see the Rajasthan Royals take on Punjab Kings in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's new skipper Sanju Samson in action. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Rajasthan Royals have a new skipper while Kings XI Punjab has a new identity -- Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals had a poor IPL 2020 and were placed at the bottom of the points table with 6 wins from 14 games.

Kings XI Punjab too had 6 wins from 14 games, but narrowly missed making the playoffs.

Can Punjab Kings Captain K L Rahul -- winner of the Orange Cap in IPL 2020 for most runs scored -- begin IPL 2021 on a winning note?

Or will Sanju give the Royals something to smile about?

Time to vote!

Rediff Cricket
