April 15, 2021 16:10 IST

Game 7 in IPL 2021 will see the Rajasthan Royals take on the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was all brilliance for the Rajasthan Royals during the game against the Punjab Kings in Mumbai, April 12, 2021. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

After Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson's centurion effort, which wasn't enough to cross the line in the last ball clincher against the Punjab Kings, the Royals must be keen to open their account in IPL 2021.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals must be riding high after they demolished the Chennai Super Kings last Saturday.

Can RR defeat DC today?

Time to vote!