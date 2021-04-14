News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Another blow to DC as Nortje tests positive for COVID-19

Another blow to DC as Nortje tests positive for COVID-19

Source: ANI
April 14, 2021 14:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anrich Nortje

IMAGE: Anrich Nortje tested positive while undergoing quarantine. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

In what comes as a huge blow for Delhi Capitals, pacer Anrich Nortje has tested positive for Covid-19.

Sources in the know of developments said that the pacer tested positive while undergoing quarantine. "He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine," the source said.

 

The BCCI SOP says a player/support staff, who tests positive for COVID-19, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

Nortje was last seen in the ODI series against Pakistan. The pacer played the first two ODIs against the Babar Azam-led side and then he made his way to India to take part in the IPL.

After landing in Mumbai, Nortje was undergoing seven days of mandatory quarantine. Before the start of the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals received a big blow as spinner Axar Patel tested positive for Covid-19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Kohli chills with his dudes
Kohli chills with his dudes
How Rohit orchestrated turnaround against KKR
How Rohit orchestrated turnaround against KKR
SRK apologises to fans after KKR's flop show
SRK apologises to fans after KKR's flop show
CBSE cancels Std 10 exams, postpones class 12 exams
CBSE cancels Std 10 exams, postpones class 12 exams
ICC ODI rankings: Babar dethrones Kohli from top
ICC ODI rankings: Babar dethrones Kohli from top
Rising Covid cases cast shadow on exports
Rising Covid cases cast shadow on exports
RR look to skipper Samson for inspiration against DC
RR look to skipper Samson for inspiration against DC

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

What were Russell, DK up to?!!

What were Russell, DK up to?!!

When Rohit Sharma decided to bowl...

When Rohit Sharma decided to bowl...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use