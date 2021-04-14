Another blow to DC as Nortje tests positive for COVID-19

Source:

April 14, 2021 14:46 IST

IMAGE: Anrich Nortje tested positive while undergoing quarantine. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

In what comes as a huge blow for Delhi Capitals, pacer Anrich Nortje has tested positive for Covid-19.

Sources in the know of developments said that the pacer tested positive while undergoing quarantine. "He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine," the source said.

The BCCI SOP says a player/support staff, who tests positive for COVID-19, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

Nortje was last seen in the ODI series against Pakistan. The pacer played the first two ODIs against the Babar Azam-led side and then he made his way to India to take part in the IPL.

After landing in Mumbai, Nortje was undergoing seven days of mandatory quarantine. Before the start of the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals received a big blow as spinner Axar Patel tested positive for Covid-19.