Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Pant has grown in last 4 months, will do a good job'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 14, 2021 15:17 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Legendary West Indian batsman Brian Lara believes young wicketkeeper-batman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the last few months and will do a good job in leading Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL.

The 23-year-old Pant was appointed as the Delhi Capitals skipper following the injury to regular captain Shreyas Iyer, which forced him out of the tournament.

Pant, a hard-hitting batsman, is in the form of his life and has emerged as a match-winner for India in the series against Australia and England.

 

"Around 6 months of international cricket for him (Pant) one against Australia and here against England. Now he (Pant) is responsible for the captaincy because of injury," Lara, who holds the record for highest individual score in Test cricket, said on Star Sports' Select Dugout show.

"Plus, he doesn't have the services of (Anrich) Nortje, (Kagiso) Rabada, and Axar Patel. So, they are asking a lot of him."

"I think he has got a team that will support him which is most important. He has grown in the last 4 months and I think he will do a good job."

DC had missed the services of Rabada and Nortje in the opening game as they were serving the mandatory quarantine, while Axar is recovering from COVID-19.

However, despite missing key players, Pant led Delhi Capitals to a winning start to their IPL campaign, defeating Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in their opening match.

The game also saw the return of Suresh Raina and former India pacer Ajit Agarkar said the return of the experienced batsman will hold CSK in good stead after struggling last season.

"We saw their struggle when he (Raina) wasn't there last season; he has been prolific for the 13 seasons of IPL. The one thing he brings in is a lot of experience," said Agarkar.

"It's such a high-pressure tournament and you need the experience as you go deeper in the tournament -plus, his runs. They (CSK) will be hoping that he still has the form that was there before." 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Indian Premier League - 2021

