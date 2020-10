October 25, 2020 14:24 IST

Game 45 of IPL 2020 will see the Rajasthan Royals take on the Mumbai Indians in the second match on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrate Chennai Super Kings Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals have won four of 11 games.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have won seven of 10 games played.

Can Rajasthan stun Mumbai? Time to vote, guys!