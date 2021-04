April 26, 2021 16:24 IST

Game 21 will see the Punjab Kings take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first IPL 2021 match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: K L Rahul, left, and Chris Gayle congratulate each other after Punjab Kings won the game against Mumbai Indians in Chennai, April 23, 2021. Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for IPL

Punjab Kings has won 2 of 5 IPL 2021 games.

KKR has won only a single game of the 5 played.

Can KKR overcome its losing streak in a new game location?

