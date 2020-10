October 16, 2020 12:24 IST

Game 32 of IPL 2020 will see the Mumbai Indians take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrate the fall of a wicket in IPL 2020. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians is having a good season having won six of the eight matches the team has played. They are sitting at the top of the table with 12 points.

KKR will be going into the 8th game of the season, having won four from the seven games the team has played. The team is sitting at 4th position with 8 points.

Time to vote, guys!