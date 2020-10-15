News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Mumbai Indians beat the desert heat

How Mumbai Indians beat the desert heat

By Rediff Cricket
October 15, 2020 17:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chris Lynn

IMAGE: Australia's hard-hitting opener Chris Lynn is yet to start for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. Photograph and video: Mumbai Indians/Twitter
 

IPL 2020 is half way through and the battle to be among the top four teams and qualify for the playoffs has become more interesting.

Besides the heat of the competition, players of all the franchisees battle the heat and dehydration in UAE.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Indians shared a video of the players and medics talking about hydration. MI captioned the video, 'In UAE's scorching heat, #OneFamily is taking extra steps to keep themselves hydrated."

Considering the weather in the desert, the Mumbai Indians hydrate well to prevent muscle soreness and electrolyte imbalances.

To know more, click on the video.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Delhi's Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history
Delhi's Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history
IPL 2020: CUTEST dad-daughter duo
IPL 2020: CUTEST dad-daughter duo
IPL 2020: Most Valuable Players This Week
IPL 2020: Most Valuable Players This Week
Sensex sinks 1,066 pts; investors lose Rs 3.25 lakh cr
Sensex sinks 1,066 pts; investors lose Rs 3.25 lakh cr
Throwback Pix: Ishaan's wishes for Mira
Throwback Pix: Ishaan's wishes for Mira
Gadkari launches work on Srinagar-Leh Zojila tunnel
Gadkari launches work on Srinagar-Leh Zojila tunnel
PIX: How Jallianwala Bagh inspired this collection
PIX: How Jallianwala Bagh inspired this collection

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Axar Patel, Delhi Capital's quiet demolition man

Axar Patel, Delhi Capital's quiet demolition man

IPL 2020: Who is Tushar Deshpande?

IPL 2020: Who is Tushar Deshpande?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use