How Mumbai Indians beat the desert heat

October 15, 2020 17:38 IST

IMAGE: Australia's hard-hitting opener Chris Lynn is yet to start for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. Photograph and video: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

IPL 2020 is half way through and the battle to be among the top four teams and qualify for the playoffs has become more interesting.

Besides the heat of the competition, players of all the franchisees battle the heat and dehydration in UAE.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Indians shared a video of the players and medics talking about hydration. MI captioned the video, 'In UAE's scorching heat, #OneFamily is taking extra steps to keep themselves hydrated."

Considering the weather in the desert, the Mumbai Indians hydrate well to prevent muscle soreness and electrolyte imbalances.

To know more, click on the video.