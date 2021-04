April 29, 2021 11:54 IST

Game 24 in IPL 2021 will see the Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals at Delhi (the game begins at 3.30 pm IST).

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after getting out against the Punjab Kings in Chennai, April 23, 2021. Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for IPL

Last year's champions Mumbai Indians have won only 2 of the 5 games played.

Ditto for the Rajasthan Royals.

So, who will win today? MI or RR?

Time to vote!