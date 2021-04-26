Hardik: 'Let's not let our guard down'

April 26, 2021 16:57 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya seen here sans a mask as he alights the bus to enter the bio-bubble before a Mumbai Indians match. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya on Monday urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols in view of the rising cases in the second wave that has hit the nation hard.

'We've still got a tough fight on our hands. Let's not let our guard down and please observe all the necessary precautions. Wear your mask, sanitise, social distance and step out only if needed,' the Mumbai Indians all-rounder appealed to his followers.

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the first Indian player to announce that he is taking a break from IPL 2021 as his family is currently battling COVID-19.

Many Australian cricketers have also opted out of the IPL -- Royal Challengers Bangalore's Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson will head home. Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye has already landed in Australia.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile said he plans to stay with his team.