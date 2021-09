Game 31 of IPL 2021 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi starting 1930 IST tonight.

IMAGE: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan, left, with Virat Kohli, who will step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

KKR has just won 2 of the 7 games played so far in IPL 2021.

RCB has won 5 of the 7 games played.

So, who will emerge the winner tonight? KKR or RCB?

