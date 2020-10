October 14, 2020 10:37 IST

Game 30 of IPL 2020 will see the Delhi Capitals take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Photograph: BCCI/IPL IMAGE: Delhi Capitals players are all smiles after defeating the Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, October 9, 2020.

Delhi Capitals is having a good IPL 2020, having won five of the seven games the team has played.

They are sitting in the No 2 position in the IPL 2020 table with 10 points. Rajasthan Royals has 6 points from 3 wins from seven matches.

Time to vote, guys!