News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL player Abhishek under scanner after model found hanging in her Surat home

IPL player Abhishek under scanner after model found hanging in her Surat home

Source: PTI
February 21, 2024 18:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The SRH cricketer will be sent a notice by the cops. Photograph: BCCI

Police investigating the suspected suicide of model Tania Singh will send a notice to cricketer Abhishek Sharma as the preliminary probe revealed the duo was friends and she had sent him a message on WhatsApp chat which was not responded to, a Surat police officer said on Wednesday. 

Singh, 28, was found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment in Vesu area of the city on Monday. No suicide note was found, police said.

 

“We have so far learnt this much that Abhishek Sharma was in friendship with the deceased model. More details will be known in the investigation," said Assistant Commissioner of Police VR Malhotra.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the model had sent Sharma a message on WhatsApp chat but it was not responded to, he said.

"We have not contacted Abhishek Sharma yet but we will send him a notice," the ACP added.

Speaking about the investigation, he said the police are verifying the CDR (Call Detail Record) and IP Detail Record (IPDR) data of the model's phone.

“After verification, we may call the persons whose names come up during verification for recording their statements, if required," he added.

An all-rounder, Sharma plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The deceased Singh had a decent fan following on social media platforms.

A case of accidental death was registered at Vesu police station and further investigation is underway.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
An Evening With A Cricket Legend
An Evening With A Cricket Legend
'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky
'Sachin! Sachin!' Reverbrates In The Sky
Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?
Who Will Replace Bumrah in Ranchi Test?
Samajwadi Party to fight on 63 UP seats, Cong on 17
Samajwadi Party to fight on 63 UP seats, Cong on 17
1 killed in Haryana police crackdown on farmers
1 killed in Haryana police crackdown on farmers
I-T has withdrawn Rs 65 cr from our bank acs: Cong
I-T has withdrawn Rs 65 cr from our bank acs: Cong
A barren run, No. 3 slot: How Gill found answers
A barren run, No. 3 slot: How Gill found answers

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'

'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'

SEE: Pant bats, keep wickets; all set for IPL 2024!

SEE: Pant bats, keep wickets; all set for IPL 2024!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances