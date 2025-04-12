HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL PIX: Shreyas Iyer fires Punjab Kings to huge total

IPL PIX: Shreyas Iyer fires Punjab Kings to huge total

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 12, 2025 21:54 IST

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer celebrates his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings batters, led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, went on a six-hitting spree to bulldoze their way to a massive 245/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite a four-wicket haul by Harshal Patel, in their IPL 2025 match on Saturday.

If openers Priyansh Arya (36) and Prabhsimran Singh (42) provided a blazing start with a 66-run stand, it was Iyer who stole the show with a whirlwind knock of 82 off 36 balls, laced with six sixes and as many fours. He stitched a 73-run partnership off just 40 balls with Nehal Wadhera (22) to keep the momentum going.

On a belter of a pitch, the PBKS openers came out all guns blazing, powering their side to a commanding 89/1 in the Powerplay.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Prabhsimran set the tone early, hitting Mohammed Shami (0/75) for three boundaries, before Priyansh tore into Pat Cummins (0/40) with a six and two fours. The left-hander then smashed Shami for two successive sixes and a four, while Prabhsimran flicked another delivery for a maximum as Punjab raced to 50 in just three overs.

Harshal Patel (4/42) eventually broke the opening stand, outfoxing Priyansh with a slower delivery that was mistimed to Nitish Reddy.

Harshal could have had Prabhsimran too, but Abhishek Sharma dropped a difficult chance. The Kings ended the Powerplay on a high, with Iyer finishing it in style with a six.

Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis hits out. Photograph: BCCI

SRH finally got some relief when Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga (2/45), making his IPL debut, dismissed Prabhsimran in the next over after the opener slapped a slower ball straight to Cummins.

However, Malinga was taken apart in his second over, with Iyer and Wadhera hitting him for a six each.

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who bowled two tight overs without conceding a boundary, was then launched for two sixes and a reverse-hit four by Iyer over long-off, showcasing the PBKS skipper's form and flair.

Harshal Patel

IMAGE: Harshal Patel celebrates with teammate Mohammed Shami after dismissing Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: BCCI

Iyer completed his half-century with a sliced boundary off Shami, while Wadhera kept the scoreboard ticking with a fine-leg swipe.

PBKS lost two quick wickets as Malinga produced a yorker to dismiss Wadhera, and Harshal Patel trapped Shashank Singh (2) LBW after a successful DRS review, reducing the visitors to 168/4 in the 15th over.

 

Unfazed, Iyer continued the carnage, smashing Ansari over extra cover and punishing Malinga with three successive boundaries as PBKS crossed the 200-run mark in the 17th over.

Priyansh Arya

IMAGE: Priyansh Arya hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Harshal came back strongly in the 18th over, removing Glenn Maxwell and Iyer within three balls to peg Punjab back.

But Marcus Stoinis provided the final flourish, hammering a hapless Shami for four consecutive sixes in the last four balls of the innings, as PBKS finished with a towering total.


