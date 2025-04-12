Narine, Varun, Rana Expose CSK's Aging Core

Together, Harshit Rana's early strikes, Sunil Narine's clinical dismantling, and Varun Chakravarthy's suffocating spell reduced CSK to just 103 for 9 -- their lowest-ever total at home and third-lowest in IPL history.

The chase was a mere formality, completed in 10.1 overs with KKR barely breaking a sweat.

Varun's Mystery Spell Chokes CSK

As the Chepauk faithful watched in stunned silence, Chennai Super Kings crumbled to their lowest-ever total at home.

While Sunil Narine's brilliance grabbed all the attention, it was Varun Chakravarthy who quietly applied the chokehold that CSK never escaped.

His spell of deceptive flight, precise lengths, and relentless control turned the middle overs into a no-exit zone -- setting up Kolkata Knight Riders' commanding eight wicket win.

Introduced right after the Powerplay, Varun didn't come to dazzle -- he came to dismantle.

His first strike broke CSK's only real partnership: Vijay Shankar, having already lived a charmed life, finally holed out trying to force the tempo.

Later, Varun returned to finish off Deepak Hooda, CSK's Impact Player, who skied one into the waiting hands of Vaibhav Arora. The celebration was muted; the control was absolute. He didn't need theatrics -- his bowling did the talking.

Figures of 2 for 16 off four overs don't tell the full story. It was the pressure he built -- dot after dot, over after over -- that broke CSK's spirit.

Narine Unleashed

Chepauk turned into a house of horrors as Sunil Narine rolled back the years with a clinical 3 for 13, reminding everyone why he's still among T20's most feared match-winners.

On a track that offered grip but not demons, Narine's control, guile, and execution were ruthless. His was a spell that broke the game open -- and CSK with it.

First, he removed Rahul Tripathi, who was left guessing at a ball that spun past his outside edge. Then came the double blow in his second over: Ravindra Jadeja tempted into a drive, only to feather one to the 'keeper; and then, the biggest scalp -- M S Dhoni, pinned in front.

Chepauk erupted with hope during the review, only for UltraEdge to confirm what Narine already knew. Dhoni gone. Silence.

With those strikes, CSK slumped to 75 for 8. Narine didn't just contain -- he dismantled. This was the 16th time in his IPL career he bowled four overs without conceding a boundary, the most in tournament history.

A reminder, yet again: When Narine's locked in, there's no breathing space.

Rana's Early Strikes Light the Fuse

Chepauk was primed for celebration, but Harshit Rana ensured the party ended before it even began. Rana's explosive new-ball spell that lit the fuse for KKR's brutal takedown. Brought into the attack in the fifth over, Rana struck gold immediately.

Rachin Ravindra, under pressure after a sluggish start, attempted to force the pace -- but Rana's sharp bounce and relentless length proved too good.

A thick edge flew to the fielder, and CSK were 16 for 2, already wobbling. Rana wasn't done. Returning later in the innings with CSK gasping for momentum, he delivered another critical blow -- this time to Ravichandran Ashwin, who lasted just seven balls.

2 for 16 in 4 overs. Clinical. Cold. Game-defining.

On a surface offering subtle grip but not chaos, Rana's discipline stood out. He mixed up his pace, hit the pitch hard, and kept CSK's batters in survival mode.

While spinners like Narine and Chakravarthy spun their magic through the middle, it was Rana who cracked open the innings.

From 59/2, CSK nosedived to 75/8. The collapse was brutal, and Rana's name was all over the turning point. His wickets didn't just break partnerships -- they broke belief. And by the time KKR wrapped up the chase inside 11 overs, there was no doubt who'd set the tone.