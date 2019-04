Last updated on: April 22, 2019 10:52 IST

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza was seen with former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad during the Indian Premier League game in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 21.

Anam Mirza, Sania's younger sister, and Asad have been hanging around with each other and Asad has become friendly with the Mirzas.