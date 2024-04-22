The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans saw both teams doing well on the field.

Where there were six catches in Punjab Kings' innings, Gujarat had four of their batters falling to catches as the fielders from both teams ensured that they didn't let any chances slip away in this low-scoring contest.

PBKS vs GT: Who Took The Best Catch?

Mohit Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma struggled to get going before he perished attempting to break free.

He looked to hit spinner R Sai Kishore over the off-side as he used his feet and lofted over the covers, but could only hit it as far as Mohit Sharma at deep extra cover, who made no mistake with the easy offering.



Sai Kishore

>R Sai Kishore enjoyed a dream spell with the ball as he ran through the Punjab middle and lower order.



His control was immaculate and he kept the batters guessing with his clever change of pace and flight.

Shashank Singh also failed to come to grips with the difficult pitch as he used his feet but could only miscue a simple catch back to the bowler in the 16th over.



Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh took a well-judged catch at long on to send back Harpreet Brar, who stroked a quickfire 29 from 12 balls.



The lofted shot from the left-hander didn't go the distance and Shahrukh at the boundary timed his jump to perfection to take the catch inches inside the boundary.



Kagiso Rabada

Rabada had no problems in judging the high catch from Shubman Gill, who mistimed his lofted shot off Liam Livingstone.

Looking to hit the spinner out of the park, Gill failed to middle the ball and ended up throwing his wicket at a crucial juncture in the 10th over.

GT Vs PBKS: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!

Photographs: BCCI