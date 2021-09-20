News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check out Team India's schedule this home season

Check out Team India's schedule this home season

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 20, 2021 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The teams that will visit India during the eight-month period are New Zealand (in November-December), West Indies (in February, 2022), Sri Lanka (February-March 2022) and South Africa (in June, 2022). Photograph: BCCI

The Indian cricket team will play 14 T20 Internationals and just four Tests at home between November 2021 and June 2022 as the BCCI announced its international itinerary for the upcoming home season, which features just three ODIs.

 

The teams that will visit India during the eight-month period are New Zealand (in November-December), West Indies (in February, 2022), Sri Lanka (February-March 2022) and South Africa (in June, 2022).

In between in December-January, India will be touring South Africa and the IPL will be held in April-May.

Against New Zealand, India will be playing two Tests and three T20Is while West Indies are due to play three ODIs and five T20Is.

Sri Lanka will play two Tests and three T20Is while South Africa will come for the shortest tour where they would play five T20Is in a space of 10 days.

"We have kept 14 T20Is because we have another T20 World Cup in Australia in a year's time and we need to have adequate matches before the big event," a BCCI official said.

The four Test matches will be held at Kanpur and Mumbai for the New Zealand series, while Bengaluru and Mohali will host Sri Lanka in the traditional format.

As per the rotation system, most of the cities will be getting the 17 white-ball games that has been scheduled.

Jaipur, Ranchi, Lucknow, Vizag, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Cuttack, Trivandrum, Chennai, Rajkot, Delhi have all got matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Virat Kohli's T20I Numbers Are AWESOME!
Virat Kohli's T20I Numbers Are AWESOME!
IPL: My role is to keep other players calm: Morris
IPL: My role is to keep other players calm: Morris
I've enjoyed the strong bond with RCB: Kohli
I've enjoyed the strong bond with RCB: Kohli
'Election stunt': Mayawati on Channi as Dalit CM
'Election stunt': Mayawati on Channi as Dalit CM
BCCI hikes match fee for domestic cricketers
BCCI hikes match fee for domestic cricketers
IPL: Battle of explosive top-orders as RR meet PK
IPL: Battle of explosive top-orders as RR meet PK
ITR: No relief to taxpayers on interest liability
ITR: No relief to taxpayers on interest liability

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

BCCI hikes match fee for domestic cricketers

BCCI hikes match fee for domestic cricketers

IPL: Battle of explosive top-orders as RR meet PK

IPL: Battle of explosive top-orders as RR meet PK

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances