Anger over mom's mugging fuels Hasan Ali's comeback

IMAGE: Hasan Ali took a career-best 5 for 30 in the opening T20I against Bangladesh in Lahore on Wednsday. Photograph: BCCI

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has revealed that his mother was mugged at his hometown of Gujranwala before the first T20 International against Bangladesh in Lahore and he channelised his anger over the incident for a match-winning five-wicket haul in the game.

Hasan, making a comeback to the Pakistan team after nearly a year, and playing only his second Twenty20 international in more than 2-1/2 years, took 5 for 30, his best T20 international figures, to set up a 39-run win for Pakistan at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore on Wednesday night.

"I was very upset about hearing about the incident with my mother but my family told me to focus on my comeback," Hasan said.

His mother escaped unhurt but the muggers snatched her purse in a market, resulting in the loss of 230,000 Pakistani Rupees.

Despite being shaken by the incident, Hasan said he was happy with his performance.

"I was scheduled to fly to England to play for Warwickshire immediately after the Pakistan Super League but the national selectors then told me I am playing in the series against Bangladesh and it was a big boost for me," he said.

Hasan said when he last played for Pakistan in Dublin last year and first picked up his elbow injury, he didn't realise the seriousness of the problem.

"Later I realised and was told it is a career-threatening injury if I don't follow the complete rehabilitation process. I have worked very hard in the last months with my support team which helped me overcome the injury and make a comeback," Hasan said.

"What I realized is that form will come and go but the most important thing for a professional is to remain 100 per cent fit all the time."

In Mike Hesson's first assignment as Pakistan's new white-ball head coach, Hasan Ali grabbed a 5-30 and led a new-look Pakistan T20 cricket team to a thumping 37-run win over Bangladesh in the opening game of their three-match series.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha made a career-best 56 as Pakistan posted a competitive 201-7 after Agha won the toss and elected to bat.

Hasan, dismissed both openers with the new ball and claimed three more wickets in the death overs to bowl out Bangladesh for 164 in 19.2 overs.

In the chase of a huge target of 202 in 20 overs, Hasan Ali struck his first blow when he removed Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon, caught at mid-on for 4 in his first over. In his next over, Tanzid Hasan took him for a brace of fours, but the fast bowler hit back to knock him over with a knuckle ball, for 31 off 17 balls.

Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy had added 63 for the third wicket, but they didn't find the tempo that could've hurt Pakistan. Das was removed by Shadab Khan for 48 runs off 30 balls in the 11th over. Hridoy was also removed in the following over by Khushdil Shah. He managed only 17 off 22 balls, with just one four.

Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Shamim Hossain also departed in the 13th over for just four runs courtesy of Pakistan skipper Salman Agha.

Hasan returned to the attack in the 18th over. Bangladesh were 141 for 6, still needing 61 off 18 balls. Jaker Ali was on 30 off 18 balls at that point, with his big-hitting offering Bangladesh slim hope. Hasan conceded a six with his first legal ball in his second spell, but removed Jaker on the next ball for 36 off 20 balls. In the same over, he had Tanzim caught and bowled for 1.

In the final over, Hasan completed his five-for and dismissed Bangladesh for 164.