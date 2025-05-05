HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL PIX: Cummins and Co restrict DC to 133 for 7

IPL PIX: Cummins and Co restrict DC to 133 for 7

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 05, 2025 22:05 IST

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad, on Monday.

Pat Cummins celebrates with teammatas after dismissing Faf du Plessis

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates with teammatas after dismissing Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCI

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad pace attack ran through the Delhi Capitals batting line-up to limit the visitors to 133/7 in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Monday.

With their play-off hopes hanging by a thread, SRH put DC in to bat on a testing surface. The shot selection of the away team's batters also contributed to their downfall.

Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Karun Nair 

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Karun Nair. Photograph: BCCI

DC were left reeling at 29 for five in 7.1 overs with captain Cummins causing the maximum damage.

 

Cummins had Karun Nair caught behind on the very first ball of the match with a good length ball around the off-stump. It was a rather loose shot from the DC batter first up.

Ishan Kishan takes a catch to dismiss KL Rahul 

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan takes a catch to dismiss KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Faf du Plessis departed in Cummins' following over, a failed attempt to put the relentless Australian away for a boundary. Not getting any loose ball from Cummins, the South Africa went for a pull on the charge only to be caught by the wicket-keeper.

Cummins' third victim was Abhishek Porel who was caught after mistiming a flick.

SRH players celebrate after Vipraj Nigam was run out 

IMAGE: SRH players celebrate after Vipraj Nigam was run out. Photograph: BCCI

Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat then got into the act by dismissing Axar Patel and K L Rahul respectively. The in-form Rahul went for a drive on the up but ended up edging it to Ishan Kishan behind the stumps.

It was one way traffic until Tristian Stubbs (41 not out off 36) and impact player Ashutosh Sharma (41 off 26) combined to take DC to a respectable total. They shared a 66-run stand off 45 balls.

Ashutosh Sharma lofts one for a maximum 

IMAGE: Ashutosh Sharma lofts one for a maximum. Photograph: BCCI

Sharma was able to break the shackles by depositing leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari for a couple of sixes over long-on in the 15th over.

Stubbs did not look as comfortable as Sharma in the middle but managed to provide much needed support to the latter.

Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma put on a 50-run stand at the backend

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma put on a 50-run stand at the backend. Photograph: BCCI

The South African could find only four boundaries with the last one coming off the final ball of the innings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
