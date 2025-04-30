HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Chahal hat-trick restricts CSK to 190

IPL PIX: Chahal hat-trick restricts CSK to 190

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: April 30, 2025 22:37 IST

x

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Chepauk, Chennai, on Wednesday.

SCORECARD

Chahal

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets, including a hat-trick, against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Sam Curran braved testing conditions to produce an imperious 88 but a late four-wicket burst from Yuzvendra Chahal, including a hat-trick, kept Chennai Super Kings to 190 all out against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Curran's first fifty of the season (88 off 47 balls, 9x4, 4x6) as he anchored the recovery process of his side from a precarious 48 for three in the power play.

With their backs against the wall, Curran teamed up with Dewald Brevis (32) to carefully plot CSK's way back into the contest with a robust 78-run fourth-wicket stand and turned on the heat on PBKS bowling.

Curran

IMAGE: Sam Curran plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Until the 16th over, CSK coasted well at nearly nine runs an over when the England all-rounder picked Suryansh Shedge to attack.

The first two balls were struck for sixes over long-off and deep square leg, and on the third legitimate delivery it took a splendid diving effort from Shreyas Iyer to save a certain third six in the over.

But Curran wasn't done yet as he pierced gaps on the next two deliveries to get as many boundaries, eventually collecting 26 off the PBKS novice.

Curran's onslaught forced PBKS' strike bowler Arshdeep to resort to wide full tosses, which resulted in a tidy over for four runs but for which he had to bowl eight deliveries as two were wide deliveries.

Brevis

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Curran eventually fell in the 18th over, getting an edge while attempting to duck under a Marco Jansen bouncer, but not before producing a knock of spunk and substance from any batter in the famed yellow jersey this season.

Chahal, who was wicketless until the penultimate over, was hit for a six by MS Dhoni (11) but the bowler had him caught at long off on the second delivery.

Jadeja wicket

IMAGE: Punjab Kings players celebrate the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

On the fourth, Deepak Hooda (2) played one meekly towards backward point while on the fifth, impact substitute Anshul Kamboj (0) was cleaned up.

Noor Ahmad (0) tried to put one away but ended up miscuing his shot and Jansen came in from long-on to complete the hat-trick, which was the leg-spinner's second in the IPL.

It was once again a disappointing start to the innings for CSK in which their openers Shaik Rasheed (11) and Ayush Mhatre (7) fell without making a dent.

Rasheed hit a couple of attractive strokes before mistiming one and Shashank Singh collected an easy grab off Arshdeep in the third over.

Shashank

IMAGE: Shashank Singh takes a catch to dismiss Shivam Dube. Photograph: BCCI

Mhatre failed to clear mid-off where Shreyas took a nice grab after covering some distance on his left for Jansen's first wicket in the game.

 

Ravindra Jadeja (17) showed aggressive intent right from ball one but he fell to Harpreet Brar trying to cut one too close to the body and was caught behind. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is CSK Reduced To A Dhoni Fan Club?
Is CSK Reduced To A Dhoni Fan Club?
Worried or excited? Boult on facing 14-YO Vaibhav
Worried or excited? Boult on facing 14-YO Vaibhav
Has Maxwell played his last game in IPL 2025?
Has Maxwell played his last game in IPL 2025?
Why Dravid believes Vaibhav is still work in progress
Why Dravid believes Vaibhav is still work in progress
Captain Gill is part of long-term strategy: GT COO
Captain Gill is part of long-term strategy: GT COO

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

Rohit Turns 38! His Staggering IPL Records

VIDEOS

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate' families amid border tensions0:40

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate'...

Fearing Indian strikes, Pakistan Navy sends warships to Arabian sea1:56

Fearing Indian strikes, Pakistan Navy sends warships to...

Watch: Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before attack4:39

Watch: Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD