IPL PICS: Royal Challengers vs Sunrisers

IPL PICS: Royal Challengers vs Sunrisers

Last updated on: November 06, 2020 22:10 IST
Images from Friday's IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Abu Dhabi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrate after Jason Holder dismisses RCB captain Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after Jason Holder dismisses Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli in the IPL Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowlers turned in a clinical display to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest 131 for 7 in the Indian Premier League Eliminator, in Abu Dhabi, on Friday.

 

Jason Holder led the Sunrisers bowling attack, claiming three wickets for 25 runs. He was ably supported by T Natarajan (2-33) in keeping the batting-heavy Royal Challengers under control from the start.

AB de Villiers hits a boundary

IMAGE: AB de Villiers hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

AB de Villiers scored a timely 56 off 43 balls to somewhat enable Royal Challengers recover from a horrible start, but it was just enough to take them past the 120-run mark.

Virat Kohli’s team had a horrendous start after they were put in to bat, losing two wickets for 15 runs inside four overs.

Skipper Kohli (6), who opened the innings alongside Devdutt Padikkal (1), was the first to depart, nicking one on the leg side to injured wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha's replacement Sreevats Goswami off Holder.

Rashid Khan, left, celebrates with team-mates after running out Moeen Ali

IMAGE: Rashid Khan, left, celebrates with teammates after running out Moeen Ali. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

An over later, the West Indian all-rounder bagged his second scalp when Padikkal pulled one to Priyam Garg inside the circle and the Royal Challengers slumped to 15 for 2.

Aaron Finch (32 off 30), who replaced Josh Philippe, and de Villiers then set out to stabilize the innings with a 41-run third-wicket partnership. However, a double strike in the 11th over put paid to whatever hopes they may have entertained.

Finch was caught by Abdul Samad off Shahbaz Nadeem (1-30) and then a ball later, Moeen Ali was caught short off the crease, trying to steal a single off a free hit delivery, by a direct hit from Rashid Khan.

Ali hit the full delivery straight to Rashid in the covers and ran, but was caught short by a direct hit and out for a duck.

Thangarasu Natarajan celebrates the wicket of AB de Villiers

IMAGE: Thangarasu Natarajan celebrates after dismissing AB de Villiers. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shivam Dube (8) didn't help his team’s cause, so did Washington Sundar (5).

In between, De Villiers brought up his 50 off 39 balls with a boundary off Holder, but he was soon sent packing by a gem of an yorker from Natarajan. With his exit ended Royal Challengers’ last hope.

Holder conceded Just five singles from the penultimate over as Navdeep Saini (9) and Mohammed Siraj (10) threw their bats around to spruce up the total.

The Royal Challengers managed just 38 runs from the last five overs, losing three wickets in the process.

