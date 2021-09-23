IPL PICS: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Images from the Indian Premier league match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock celebrate their 50-run partnership during the Indian Premier league match, in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Quinton de Kock scored an entertaining half-century before Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back to restrict Mumbai Indians to 155 for 6 in the Indian Premier League match, in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who sat out of the opening game in the second phase of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings, also played his part as Mumbai got off to a good start.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill, extreme right, is congratulated by his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

He got the innings off in scintillating fashion, caressing a Nitish Rana delivery to the mid-off boundary and then took the attack to mystery spinner Varun Charkravarthy, scoring two consecutive fours off the first two deliveries of the fourth over.

De Kock (55 off 42) was not to be left behind and matched his skipper stroke for stroke, pulling a Lockie Ferguson delivery over the fence for the first maximum of the match.

Introduced into the attack in the sixth over, Prasidh Krishna was thrashed by de Kock. The medium pacer was hit twice over the fence. The South African picked 16 runs from Krishna's first over as Mumbai cantered to 56 without loss.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock waves to the stands on completing 50. Photograph: BCCI

De Kock was unstoppable. He welcomed Andre Russell with consecutive fours.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan exhausted trump card Chakravarthy (4-0-22-0) by the 11th over with Mumbai’s openers unseparated.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates dismissing Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

With de Kock going hammer and tongs, Rohit played second fiddle and scored 33 runs off 30 balls before Sunil Narine got his man for the ninth time in T20s. He holed out to Shubman Gill at the boundary to end a valuable opening partnership of 78 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav (5) was done in by a fine out-swinger from Krishna, as the batter edged one to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps in the 13th over.

De Kock then notched his 50 with a single of Ferguson in the 14th over.

IMAGE: Lockie Ferguson reacts after dismissing Krunal Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

KKR did well to pull things back between overs 10 and 15 overs, conceding only 26 runs and picking two wickets.

Pollard, as he often does, came up with much-needed big hits in the last five overs, including a flat-batted six over mid-wicket in Krishna's 18-run over.

Ferguson then bowled a brilliant last over for KKR, removing the dangerous duo of Pollard and Krunal Pandya (12) at the cost of only six runs, as Mumbai collected 49 runs from the last five overs and 75 in the last 10.