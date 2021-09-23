News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Looks like Virat has found his rhythm: Hesson

Looks like Virat has found his rhythm: Hesson

Source: ANI
September 23, 2021 14:20 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli failed with the bat in hand against KKR as he managed to score just five runs.Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket and head coach Mike Hesson has said skipper Virat Kohli is desperate to do well in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

RCB had suffered a nine-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday and the side remains in third place in the points table. The side will next lock horns against CSK on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"Look, there are some times when our batsmen look to do that to get some extra opportunity. Virat is obviously desperate to do well, he likes one-on-one sessions to get his confidence and basically find his rhythm. It definitely looks like he has found it," said Hesson.


Kohli failed with the bat in hand against KKR as he managed to score just five runs. The right-handed batsman was sent back to the pavilion by Prasidh Krishna after the pacer caught him right plumb in front.

After stumbling to a nine-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Hesson had said that skipper Kohli's announcement to step down as skipper after the ongoing season did not impact the team's performance.
On Sunday, Kohli had announced that he would step down as the RCB captain after the IPL 2021 season.

"I think it was actually to get any form of distraction out early. We talked about making that announcement as soon as possible really, all the players were aware of it. It has not impacted performance against KKR, we were not sharp with the bat, we lost wickets. But I am confident that this group will turn around pretty quickly," said Hesson. 

Source: ANI
