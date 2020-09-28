News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI president Ganguly hits back at conflict of interest allegations

BCCI president Ganguly hits back at conflict of interest allegations

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 28, 2020 19:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I may be the Board president, but don't forget that I have played 500 matches for India, so I can speak to a young player and help him, be it Shreyas Iyer or Virat Kohli.'

Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

His nearly "500 international match experience" gives him the right to speak and guide any player "be it Shreyas Iyer or Virat Kohli", BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hit back at his detractors who made loose allegations of conflict of interest against the former India captain.

 

Before Delhi Capitals' first game of this season, skipper Shreyas Iyer gave an interview to Star Sports where he spoke about contributions from head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly (who was mentor at Delhi Capitals in 2019) in helping him evolve as a successful player and captain.

However, his critics insinuated that Ganguly as BCCI president is helping a franchise captain where he was a mentor, which is a case of conflict of interest, something he vehemently denied.

While Iyer had clarified that he was referring to 2019 season, Ganguly on the day put forth what he thought about the unnecessary controversy.  

"I had helped him (Iyer) last year. I may be the Board president, but don't forget that I have played 500 matches (424 matches) for India, so I can speak to a young player and help him, be it Shreyas Iyer or Virat Kohli. If they want help, I can," Ganguly said during a promotional event, in Kolkata.

An irate Iyer, not too amused with the controversy, on his part had tweeted his clarification.

"As a young captain, I am thankful to Ricky and Dada for being a part of my journey as a cricketer and captain last season. My comment ...... was to emphasise my gratitude towards the role they both have played in my personal growth as a captain," the Delhi captain had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Check out those IPL glares!

Check out those IPL glares!

SEE: Pooran's superhuman lunge!

SEE: Pooran's superhuman lunge!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use